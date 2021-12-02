Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.84% of Booking worth $816,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,076.59 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,419.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,307.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

