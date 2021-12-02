-$0.01 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE EXN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

