Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 8,568 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $745,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE opened at $240.26 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.82 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.