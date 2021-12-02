Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RAIFY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
