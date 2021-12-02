Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RAIFY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAIFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

