Enigma (ENG) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $397,880.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00310308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

