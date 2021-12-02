First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post sales of $27.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $115.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

