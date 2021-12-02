REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Issues Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.
NYSE:REX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $590.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.