REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Issues Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:REX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $116.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $590.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REX American Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

