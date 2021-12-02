Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 485,822 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VG. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
