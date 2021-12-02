Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 485,822 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VG. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

