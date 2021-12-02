Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Declines By 46.7%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 31st total of 564,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

