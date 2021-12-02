Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.76. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 9,677 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

