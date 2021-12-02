HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,499.88

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,499.88 ($32.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 257,286 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,506.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.15.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

