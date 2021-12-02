Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.92

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $3.92. Keppel shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 83,500 shares changing hands.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

