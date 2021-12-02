Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.41. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

