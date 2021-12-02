DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading Up 9.2%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.45 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.39 ($0.33). Approximately 489,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 998,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.30).

The company has a market cap of £51.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About DeepVerge (LON:DVRG)

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

