PolkaDomain (NAME) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $22,163.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.35 or 0.07940490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,607.77 or 1.00079742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021524 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

