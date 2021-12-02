Exchange Income (EIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (TSE: EIF):

11/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00.

11/15/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

