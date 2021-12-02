stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00094937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.35 or 0.07940490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,607.77 or 1.00079742 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

