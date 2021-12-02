Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.