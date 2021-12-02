Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Raised by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Copart by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Copart by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $142.52 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

