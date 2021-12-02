London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNSTY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

