Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) & Its Peers

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS: CBWTF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auxly Cannabis Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million -$63.77 million -3.26 Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -37.85

Auxly Cannabis Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group. Auxly Cannabis Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group’s rivals have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -55.54% -25.40% -14.00% Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auxly Cannabis Group Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential upside of 283.44%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group rivals beat Auxly Cannabis Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

