Analyzing Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 11.91 $14.77 million $0.29 82.79 Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 45.84 $451.29 million ($0.20) -125.64

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.54, indicating a potential downside of 18.61%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.85% 4.00% 1.63% Equity Commonwealth -28.17% -0.53% -0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

