Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $11.60 on Monday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

