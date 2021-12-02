Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

