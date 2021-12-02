Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 23,352 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AA stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

