Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $599.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $632.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.