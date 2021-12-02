Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $901,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

