Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 7,641 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 102,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

