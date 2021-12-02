Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 485,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 250,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 209,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

