Summit X LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

