Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 60,989.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 282,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

