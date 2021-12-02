SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

