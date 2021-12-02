Summit X LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,908. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.23 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

