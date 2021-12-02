First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 216,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.15 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

