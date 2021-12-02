Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock worth $106,784,299.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $36,452,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.