Weber (WEBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Weber to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Weber has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEBR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Weber has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

