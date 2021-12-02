Crust Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011058 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00196253 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.42 or 0.00593014 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

