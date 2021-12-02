Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,248 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,248 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

