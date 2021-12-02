Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading Down 2.3%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 87 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.4036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

About Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

