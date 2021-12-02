Clarius Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.