Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

