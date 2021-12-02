The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,056.86

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.86 ($13.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,086.63 ($14.20). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 21,265 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £456.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,056.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,025.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

