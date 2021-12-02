Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,600 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

