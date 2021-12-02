VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in November

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter.

