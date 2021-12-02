VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in November

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $77.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
