Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as low as C$1.46. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 680,267 shares trading hands.

SBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$522.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.64.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.0197386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

