KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as low as $15.39. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 330,470 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $434.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.