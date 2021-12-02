Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.54

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.54 and traded as low as $73.00. Moog shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

