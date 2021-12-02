First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $592,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

