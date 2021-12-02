First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

VOOG stock opened at $290.69 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.97 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.60.

