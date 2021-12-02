CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,387,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.8% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period.

CHK stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

